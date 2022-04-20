Midlothian crime news: Two sheep injured after dog attack in Rosewell field

An investigation has been launched after a dog attacked two sheep in a field in Midlothian.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:29 pm

Around 11.10 in the morning on Tuesday, a dog entered a field near Rosewell and attacked and injured two sheep, before being disturbed and running off.

It left the field, which is on the B7003 Roslin Glen Road, and ran off towards Roslin Glen woods.

The dog has been described as a grey/white, Husky/Alsatian type dog wearing a collar.

Anyone with information should contact the Police quoting reference 1035, 19th April.

