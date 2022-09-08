Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft, which took place outside the supermarket’s store at Thornybank Industrial Estate, Dalkeith.

The sheep, which was first noticed to be missing on Thursday, August 25 is described as black and white in colour, approximately a metre in height holding an Aldi bag for life.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or the property stolen, please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1568, 1st September.

An ornamental sheep has been stolen from outside an Aldi store in Midlothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...