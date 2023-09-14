Midlothian crime: Police arrest two men in Danderhall and seize illicit diazepam worth over £1 million
Two men in Midlothian have been charged in connection with the production and supply of illicit diazepam with an estimated street value of over £1 million.
Police said officers had seized a “significant quantity” of controlled drugs following an intelligence-led operation at a property in the Danderhall area. They said police went to the address on Tuesday, September 12, suspecting that it was involved in the production and supply of illegal drugs. And they seized items believed to be involved in the production of diazepam, including a pill press, along with approximately 900,000 tablets.
Two men, aged 42 and 60, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged. Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
The police said a range of other substances were also recovered, including powders which are currently undergoing further forensic testing. They said the items recovered had an estimated street value of over £1 million.
Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns of Police Scotland said: “Officers discovered a sophisticated criminal enterprise believed to have been producing vast amounts of illegal drugs with a significant quantity, and mechanisms to produce more, successfully seized.
“Our officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out. In addition we will continue to do everything in our powers to strip those responsible of their criminal assets using the Proceeds of Crime Act, so they do not benefit from criminal activity. This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”