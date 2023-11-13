Midlothian crime: Police seize drugs worth £12,000 in raid on two properties in Dalkeith
Officers recover drugs, cash and equipment in raids on addresses in Dalkeith
Police in Midlothian said officers, acting under warrant, entered two properties in the town, one in Woodburn Terrace and the other in Stobshill, and recovered a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of £12,000. The raids took place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. As part of the operation, officers also recovered equipment used in the production of drugs and more than £1,300 in cash.
Police said enquiries were ongoing.