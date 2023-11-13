News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Midlothian crime: Police seize drugs worth £12,000 in raid on two properties in Dalkeith

Officers recover drugs, cash and equipment in raids on addresses in Dalkeith
By Ian Swanson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 08:48 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 08:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized by police after raids on two addresses in Dalkeith.

Police in Midlothian said officers, acting under warrant, entered two properties in the town, one in Woodburn Terrace and the other in Stobshill, and recovered a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of £12,000. The raids took place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. As part of the operation, officers also recovered equipment used in the production of drugs and more than £1,300 in cash.

Police said enquiries were ongoing.