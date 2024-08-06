A fire at Straiton Retail Park last night which caused significant damage to several premises is being treated by police as wilful fire-raising.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the fire which happened at Straiton Retail Park, Loanhead in Midlothian. Emergency services were called at around 9pm on Monday, August 5.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which caused significant damage to several units at the popular retail park.

One onlooker told the Evening News that he believes the fire started at the Nando’s restaurant at the retail park, and that smoke could be seen from the Edinburgh city-bypass motorway.

The fire at Straiton Retail Park on Monday, August 5. | Mohammed Zeeshan Chaudhary

Detective Constable Garry Mauran said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the fire which has caused significant damage and loss of business to several premises in the area.

“We are treating the fire as wilful and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.

“I would also appeal to motorists who may have dash cam footage from around that time to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3867of Monday, 5 August 2024 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”