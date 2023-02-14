A 22-year-old man has been charged after he was caught driving at 88mph in a 30mph zone – a speed which police described as “truly outrageous”.

The driver was caught by officers from Dalkeith Road Police who said they spotted a car driving well over the speed limit on Penicuik Road in Roslin, Midlothian, on Monday, February 13 at around 5.50am. The motorist was driving at almost three times the speed limit, police said. He was stopped at the scene, and has now been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Road Policing Scotland said: “In the early hours of this morning, #CagneyandLacey from #DalkeithRP detected a driver at a truly outrageous 88mph in a 30mph area in #Roslin. A crash at that speed could kill anyone involved and destroy lives. #Charged and reported to court."

Police in Midlothian charged a driver for speeding on Penicuik Road in Roslin.