The robbery took place at RS McColl’s, in Dalkeith, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, October 18. Police said that staff at the shop were left shaken, but uninjured after the incident.

The suspect is described as being a woman in her mid-20s, with a skinny build. She was dressed all in black, with a scarf or shawl covering her face and dark sunglasses, and was also seen carrying a white plastic carrier bag.

Officers are appealing to the public for information following the robbery. Detective Constable Jack Wall, from Dalkeith CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the Jarnac Court area around the time of the incident, and believes they may have seen the woman in question, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2413 of 18 October. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”