A young girl has been arrested following a ‘large scale disturbance’ on a bus in Midlothian. Locals who witnessed the disturbance claimed teens were “causing chaos” on a number 49 Lothian Bus parked on Bonnyrigg Road in Eskbank, Dalkeith, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

Officers rushed to the scene and a 14-year-old girl was arrested, police said. Another resident said young people were also “running riot” in the car park of the Dalkeith Hardengreen Tesco Superstore around the same time. According to the eye-witness, the teenagers were fighting and vandalising cars.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.40 pm on Saturday, 1 April 2023, police were called to a large scale disturbance on a bus on Bonnyrigg Road, Eskbank, Midlothian. A 14-year-old girl was arrested following the incident. Enquiries are ongoing regarding the disturbance." Tesco has been contacted for comment.