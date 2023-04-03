News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Teenage girl arrested after 'large scale disturbance' on Lothian Bus in Dalkeith

Police descend on Midlothian town as teens wreak havoc

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:57 BST

A young girl has been arrested following a ‘large scale disturbance’ on a bus in Midlothian. Locals who witnessed the disturbance claimed teens were “causing chaos” on a number 49 Lothian Bus parked on Bonnyrigg Road in Eskbank, Dalkeith, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

Officers rushed to the scene and a 14-year-old girl was arrested, police said. Another resident said young people were also “running riot” in the car park of the Dalkeith Hardengreen Tesco Superstore around the same time. According to the eye-witness, the teenagers were fighting and vandalising cars.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.40 pm on Saturday, 1 April 2023, police were called to a large scale disturbance on a bus on Bonnyrigg Road, Eskbank, Midlothian. A 14-year-old girl was arrested following the incident. Enquiries are ongoing regarding the disturbance." Tesco has been contacted for comment.

Police arrested a 14-year-old girl following a disturbance in Eskbank, Dalkeith.
