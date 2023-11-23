Midlothian crime: Teenager arrested in connection with series of housebreakings in Dalkeith
Public thanked for helping police trace Midlothian suspect
A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts and attempted thefts by housebreakings in Dalkeith.
The offences took place at various business and educational establishments in the Midlothian town between October 24 and November 19 this year. The teenager is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today, Thursday, November, 23.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance with this matter.”