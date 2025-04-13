Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was taken to hospital after a serious assault during a large-scale disturbance outside a Bonnyrigg pub last weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault at Dundas Street in the early hours of Sunday, April 6. At around 1am, officers were called to a report of a large-scale disturbance outside a pub on the Midlothian street.

An 18-year-old man, not involved in the disturbance, was assaulted and sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers have been checking CCTV from the area, and it appears that the suspect entered a vehicle after the assault and drove off south on Dundas Street out of the town.

The suspect is described as White, early 20s, 6ft, heavy build, wearing a black t-shirt with the word ‘BOSS’ on the front.

The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital following the serious assault last weekend in Bonnyrigg. | Stock

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:“It appears that the injured man was just outside the pub at the time and was struck for no reason. He fell to the ground and sustained a serious head injury.

“We’d ask anyone who saw the assault, who recognises the description of the suspect, or indeed, was driving in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage, to contact police.”

If you can assist, call officers via 101 quoting incident number 0228 of Sunday, 6 April 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.