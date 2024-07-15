Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent abuser who left his battered wife with injuries so bad she looked like she had been “whipped or flailed” has been jailed for 16 months.

Paul Marshall repeatedly attacked his spouse Sadie in front of his children at several addresses in Dalkeith, Midlothian, over a 10 year period.

Marshall, 58, repeatedly kicked his wife to the head and body and was said to have left her unconscious during some of the shocking assaults.

The thug was said to have also repeatedly struck Mrs Marshall to the head and body with a heavy studded jacket all to her severe injury between November 30, 1993 and June 15, 2003.

Paul Marshall, 58, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Photo by Alexander Lawrie.

Marshall, who works as a scaffolder foreman, denied all the assault allegations but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. Sentence had been deferred for reports and he returned to the dock at the capital court to find out his fate today, Monday, July 15.

Sheriff Julius Komorowski was told Marshall had been “heavily drinking” at the time of the attacks and that he and his wife continue to live together as a couple. The court heard Marshall is currently his wife’s “principle carer” after she suffered from serious health difficulties around 15 years ago.

Sheriff Komorowski said the attacks had been of “a sustained and reckless nature” and on occasions Marshall had kicked his wife to the head whereby she had “lost consciousness”.

The sheriff said injuries to Mrs Marshall after she had been hit by the jacket were “reminiscent of someone being whipped or flailed” and his children had suffered “distress” due to being present during some of the assaults.

Sheriff Komorowski sentenced Marshall, of Dalkeith, Midlothian, to a period of 16 months in prison.