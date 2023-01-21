War medals were stolen from the house in Roslin , as well as silver jewellery and gold watches worth a four figure sum. Thieves gained entry to the property on Penicuik Road, sometime between 1pm on Friday, January 6 and 3pm on Friday, January 13.

Officers have issued a social media appeal for information. They are asking anyone that could help their investigation to get in touch. Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp, Dalkeith CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses to contact officers. If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area or have any information that will assist with our enquiry, then please get in touch.“Anyone with information can contact officers via 101 quoting incident number 3112 of 13 January, 2023. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made via charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”