Midlothian Crimebeat April 11-17

DALKEITH:

At around 10pm on Tuesday, April 12, a window at a property in Maulsford Avenue, Dalkeith was smashed and a bin nearby was set on fire, the fire service were requested to attend and extinguish the fire. Enquiries are ongoing.

On the morning of Wednesday, April 13, officers stopped a vehicle in the Woodburn Avenue area of Dalkeith where it was found the driver did not have a valid driver’s licence or insurance. The driver was charged in connection with the incident and the vehicle seized.

Overnight April 14/15, a shed was broken into in Woodburn Avenue, where nothing appears to have been stolen.

At 7.15am on Friday, April 15, a business premises in High Street Dalkeith was entered and items stolen. Police wish to speak to a woman described as approximately 5’6, thin build, wearing a black jacket, and a man approximately 5’10, thin build, wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers in connection with the incident.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, April 14, a report was received of a window at church premises in Mayfield having been smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

At around 4pm on Thursday, April 14, a window at a property in Swan Crescent was damaged after items were thrown at it. Enquiries are ongoing.