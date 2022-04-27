Midlothian Crimebeat April 18-24

DALKEITH:

On Friday, April 22, a 40 year old man suspected to be in possession of controlled drugs was stopped and searched by officers on Dalhousie Road, Dalkeith. A quantity of tablets were seized. Further enquiries to be carried out.

On Saturday, April 23, officers attended an address in Woodburn Drive, Dalkeith in relation to a noise complaint where loud music could be heard on their arrival. A 44 year old man was warned for his behaviour and failed to desist. The man was charged in connection with the incident and the noise making equipment was seized.

Stock photo.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, April 18, officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Stone Place area of Mayfield, where a quantity of controlled drugs were seized. Two men were taken into police custody and charged in connection with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, April 18, officers on mobile patrol in Stone Place, Mayfield observed a 34 year old man causing a disturbance in the street. The man was moved on from the area and issued with a recorded police warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, April 22, a vehicle was uplifted on the A7, Gorebridge, for being driven without a valid policy of insurance or licence. The driver was dealt with accordingly.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, April 18, at Bonnyrigg High Street, a group of men assaulted a youth resulting in injury. Police enquiries are ongoing.

LOANHEAD:

Between Friday and Tuesday, April 15 and 19, at Dryden Place, a quantity of diesel was stolen costing around £400. Police enquiries are ongoing.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

Around 11.10 am on Tuesday, April 19, a dog described as a grey/white, husky/ alsatian type dog wearing a collar entered a field on the B7003 Roslin Glen Road near to Rosewell and attacked and injured two sheep before being disturbed and running off towards Roslin Glen woods. Police enquiries are ongoing.