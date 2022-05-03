Midlothian Crimebeat April 25- May 1

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, April 27, officers responded to a call relating to the smell of cannabis at Shawfair Park and Ride. A 21 year old man was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.

In the early hours of Saturday, April 30, officers were on mobile patrol when they observed a man causing a public disturbance on South Street, Dalkeith. He was conveyed out of the area and issued with a recorded police warning for his behaviour.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday April 27, three youth males assaulted another male youth known to them on Easthouses Road, Mayfield. The culprits were identified through witness and CCTV enquiries and have been charged with assault. A social work referral will be submitted highlighting the circumstances.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Sunday, May 1, on New Hunterfield, Gorebridge a 24 year old man was found to be driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol in his system. The man was taken into police custody where he remained until sober. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Meanwhile,

Midlothian Police are encouraging local residents, rural communities and businesses to be vigilant following recent reports of fuel thefts.

Given the increase in fuel prices, thieves have been targeting fuel tanks as well as tanks on vehicles.

For crime prevention advice please visit: http://ow.ly/xZGp50IeOlS.