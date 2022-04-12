Midlothian Crimebeat April 4-10

Stock Pic Greg Macvean.

DALKEITH:

Between 3pm and 3.40pm on Monday, April 4, officers from Midlothian Community Action Team attended at Danderhall Hub, to engage with parents, pupils and staff regarding recent issues that have been highlighted with road traffic congestion, parking and speeding.

At around 10pm on the on the evening of Friday, April 8, businesses premises in Bonnyrigg Road, Dalkeith were broken into and items were stolen, enquiries are ongoing.

On Sunday, April 10, in various locations in Midlothian including Dalkeith, community officers conducted Operation Close Pass. This is a road safety initiative whereby officers deploy a police cyclist and monitor driver behaviour around the cyclist as well as other vulnerable road users.

Persons found to be in contravention of the highway code or road traffic laws are dealt with accordingly depending on the severity of their actions.

The emphasis of the initiative is very much to educate drivers on what is expected of them when passing vulnerable road users.

On this day, 11 drivers were stopped and educated regarding their driving.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, April 5, a 56 year old woman was issued with a recorded police warning following a theft from shop premises in Mayfield.

On Friday, April 8, police stopped a man on Buckie Road, Mayfield on suspicion of being in possession of drugs. The man was detained under Section 23 of the misuse of drugs act for the purposes of a search and found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine. The man was cautioned and charged in connection with the incident, a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, April 9, officers executed a search warrant at a dwelling address in the vicinity of Old School Crescent, Mayfield where a quantity of drugs were seized. Enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE: