Midlothian Crimebeat August 22-28

DALKEITH:

A 48 year old man was charged in connection with a theft from shop premises at High Street, Dalkeith, which occurred on Wednesday, August 24.

At around 11am on Wednesday, August 24, a white DAF truck parked on Woodburn Road was entered and property was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, August 26, a warrant was executed at an address in the Woodburn area of Dalkeith where a small amount of cocaine was recovered. A 31 year old man was issued with a fixed penalty ticket in connection with the incident.

At 6.15pm on Friday, August 26, a theft occurred at shop premises in Newmills Road, Dalkeith. On being challenged by staff the man and woman involved left behind the items, which were recovered. Enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

A 41 year old woman was arrested by police in the Willow Road area of Mayfield on Monday, August 22 in connection with a number of outstanding warrants and was held in custody to appear at court. She was also found to be in possession of heroin and issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with the drugs offence.

Between 2am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 24, a summer house at Beveridge Avenue, Mayfield was broken into and items were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, August 25, officers were carrying out patrols when they observed a vehicle being driven in Mayfield Road without insurance. A 30 year old man was cautioned and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized.

GOREBRIDGE:

At around 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 24, two women were reported to have entered shop premises in Hunterfield Road and stolen items. Enquiries are ongoing.

In the early hours of the morning on Friday, August 26, a shed was entered in Barleyknowe Street. Items stolen were subsequently found nearby. Enquiries are ongoing.