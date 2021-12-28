Midlothian Crimebeat December 13-19

Stock photo by John Devlin .

DALKEITH:

On Monday, December 13, police observed a man who was strongly smelling of cannabis. On being searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, a small quantity of herbal matter was found. The man was cautioned and charged in connection with the offence.

On Thursday, December 16, police were made aware of a theft from a store in Thornybank Industrial Estate. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, December 18, police were on patrol in the area of Bonnyrigg Road when an intoxicated man was brought to their attention acting in an aggressive manner.

After struggling with an officer, the 30 year old man was arrested and conveyed to custody. He was subsequently released to appear at court at a later date.

On Saturday, December 18, a person entered a licensed premises in Dalkeith and stole a substantial amount of money. A Police enquiry is ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Friday, December 17, police were made aware of a theft from garages in Camp Wood View, Mayfield. A yellow and white Suzuki motorbike and a black and silver Giant mountain E-bike were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, December 13, two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision in New Hunterfield, where a male driver made off from the scene. No serious injuries were reported, enquiries are ongoing to trace the man.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, December 14, a report was received of damage having been caused to a licensed premises in the High Street area. A 33 year old man was later charged in connection with the incident and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, December 14, police received a report of a theft of a quad bike from a farm near to Penicuik. The quad was subsequently recovered, enquiries are ongoing.

BILSTON: