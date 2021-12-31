Midlothian Crimebeat December 20-26

DALKEITH:

On Monday, December 20, damage was caused to a door on Cousland Road. Enquiries are ongoing. On Wednesday, December 22, police observed a vehicle driving on Dalhousie Road with no valid insurance policy. The driver was stopped and also found to hold no driving licence. The driver was charged with relevant offences.

On Thursday, December 23, a man was reported to police after behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on St Andrew Street. Police traced the 41-year-old man who was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, December 24, two men were observed on Cowdenfoot Gardens attempting to gain access to a garage. The men then made off from the area and a police search was negative.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, December 23, a vehicle drove into a fence on Oak Place. The female driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and conveyed to custody.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Sunday, December 26, two vehicles collided on Lady Brae, no serious injuries were sustained. One male driver was charged with dangerous driving and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, December 21, youths threw stones at a window on Sherwood Terrace and smashed it. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Tuesday, December 21, a disturbance ensued at a licensed premises in Lasswade. Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested for assault and vandalism and conveyed to custody. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, December 20, police were made aware of a man smashing a bus window on Dryden Road.

On Monday, December 20, a break-in was discovered at a business premises in Eldin Industrial Estate.

PENICUIK: