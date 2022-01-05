Midlothian Crimebeat December 27- January 2

Stock photo by Michael Gillen.

DALKEITH:

On Friday, December 31, police were called to the A68 after a two vehicle collision, no serious injuries were sustained. A 65 year old man was charged with careless driving, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, January 1, police were notified of an assault taking place on Allan Terrace. A 19 year old man was traced and charged as being responsible. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, January 2, police were called to Schirehall Avenue after a collision between a motorbike and car. The driver of the motorbike was found to be under the influence of an illegal substance and he had no valid insurance policy. He was arrested and conveyed to custody.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, December 29, police were called to Main Street, Newtongrange after an alarm sounded due to an attempted break in of a shed. The area was searched with no trace of the suspect(s). Enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, December 27, police attended an address on New Hunterfield after reports of an ongoing disturbance caused by an intoxicated man. Police attended and de-escalated the situation, a 31 year old man was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, December 27, a woman was traced by police to Chisolm Terrace after breaching the peace. The 20 year old was obstructive towards officers and was arrested and charged with the offence. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, December 27, police were called to a property on the A702 after damage and a break-in had occurred. A 36 year old man was traced at the scene and arrested. He was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, December 27, a disturbance took place at an address on Edinburgh Road. Police attended and arrested an intoxicated man, he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.