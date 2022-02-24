Midlothian Crimebeat February 14-20

Police Scotland logo.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, February 15, a 38 year old man was arrested and escorted out of Licensed Premises within Dalkeith High Street for acting in an aggressive manner towards bar staff. The man was kept in police custody until sober and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, February 16, in Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, Midlothian, a 46 year old man was stopped by officers on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs. The man subsequently failed a roadside drug swab for cocaine. He was arrested and conveyed to custody. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal pending blood analysis.

On Thursday, February 17, community police officers conducted proactive speed checks on Newtonchurch Road, Danderhall and Bonnyrigg Road, Eskbank. Several vehicles were stopped and drivers warned in relation to speeding.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, February 14, in Mayfield Park, Mayfield. A female youth was charged in connection with assaulting another female youth. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On Saturday, February 19, Officers stopped a vehicle on Bryan’s Road, Newtongrange. A 27 year old man was found to be driving without a valid driver’s licence, without a valid policy of insurance and without a valid MOT certificate. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In the early evening of Sunday, February 20, officers were on mobile patrol in Easthouses Road, Mayfield, when they observed a 41 year man in an intoxicated state walking in the middle of the road and causing a disturbance. The man was subsequently arrested and cautioned and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour, conveyed to custody and released once sober. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, February 18, whilst on enquiries for an unrelated matter in close proximity to the B6372, Gorebridge, officers traced a woman in possession of herbal cannabis. She was cautioned and charged in connection with possession of cannabis and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Friday, February 18, at Polton, Bonnyrigg, police stopped a vehicle which was driving erratically. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs. The driver was charged in connection with possession of a controlled drug and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, February 16, at Lasswade Road, Loanhead, Police issued an ASBO to the driver of a vehicle traveling through Loanhead at excessive speed.

PENICUIK:

On Thursday, February 17, at Edinburgh Road, Penicuik, four unknown persons assaulted two men and smashed a window. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, February 19, in Penicuik, a man was robbed by another man brandishing a knife. Police traced the suspect who was then charged and arrested for the offences. Stolen property was returned to the owner.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL: