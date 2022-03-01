Midlothian Crimebeat February 21-27

Stock Picture ; John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, February 21, Police were contacted regarding a 28 year old woman acting in a threatening and abusive manner to another woman known to her. Police traced the woman and charged her in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, February 23, Police executed a search warrant at an address within the Bevanlee Court area of Dalkeith. A quantity of herbal matter and herbal edibles were seized. A 28 year old woman and a 21 year old man have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with possession of controlled drugs.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Saturday, February 26, a 26 year old man was issued with a recorded police warning in Oak Place Mayfield, Dalkeith in connection with using threatening and abusive behaviour.

On Sunday, February 27, officers observed a 22 year old man driving on Suttieslea Road, Newtongrange whilst using his mobile phone. The man was charged in connection with careless driving and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, February 21, a vehicle was seized after a 34 year old woman was cautioned and charged for driving a motor vehicle with a revoked licence, no insurance and no MOT in Station Road, Birkenside, Gorebridge. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Thursday, February 24, the driver of a car displaying false registration plates stole a quantity of fuel from Tesco garage, Edinburgh Road, Penicuik. Police enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible.

On Saturday, February 26, Midlothian Council funded Community Action Team officers executed a misuse of drugs act warrant at an address in Eastfield Drive, Penicuik where quantities of drugs were recovered. Three men were subject of the search and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various drugs offences.

On Sunday, February 27, a member of the public was assaulted by a 24 year old man known to him at Eastfield Farm Road, Penicuik. Police enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible.

LOANHEAD:

On Saturday and Sunday, February 26 and 27, police received reports of off-road bikes being used on the area of land known locally as Burghlee Bing, Loanhead. Police attended this location on both occasions, however no bikes were traced. Officers will continue to patrol the area.

On Saturday, February 26, police stopped a 19 year old man driving a car at Straiton Retail Park. Due to the officers’ belief that he was under the influence, a drug swab was carried out which confirmed traces of elicit substances in the man’s system. He was arrested so that further samples could be taken from him and he may be reported to the Procurator Fiscal pending the results of these samples.

BONNYRIGG: