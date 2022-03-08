Midlothian Crimebeat February 28- March 6

Police stock photo by John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

On Friday, March 4, on High Street, Dalkeith. Police intercepted a postal package containing a small quantity of cannabis. Enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young woman and her dog were attacked in Mayfield Park on Tuesday, March 1. At around 1.45pm the 19-year-old was walking her dog in the park when a man has approached the dog and began kicking it. The man turned his aggression onto the young woman and assaulted her also. Another man intervened before both men left. Anyone with information should contact Police at Dalkeith via telephone number 101 quoting incident 1709 of 1 March 2022.

On Wednesday, March 2, officers stopped a 23 year old man driving carelessly on Bogwood Road, Mayfield in close proximity to pedestrians. The man was cautioned and charged in connection with careless driving and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, March 2, officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Blackcot Road area of Mayfield. A cannabis cultivation was found within the property and seized. A 34 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with being concerned in the production of drugs and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

Overnight March 2/3 unknown person(s) gained entry to a shed within the garden of a property on Cranston Street, Penicuik and stole a mountain bike and various tools. Police enquiries are ongoing.

LOANHEAD:

Sometime between February 27 and 28 a dog attacked and injured two sheep within a field near to Langhill Farm Cottages, Roslin. One of the sheep had to be euthanized and the other will require treatment for its injuries. Police enquiries are ongoing.

About 9:30pm on Saturday, March 5, a group of males and females threw a brick through a bus window at Straiton Retail Park. Police enquiries are ongoing.

BONNYRIGG:

Sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, March 1 and 8:30am, Wednesday, March 2, unknown person(s) gained access to a silver Ford Transit parked on Gordon Avenue, Bonnyrigg and stolen a radio device from within. Police enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime between 8pm on Tuesday, March 1 and 9am on Wednesday, March 2, unknown person(s) gained access to a grey Ford Transit parked on Lothian Street, Bonnyrigg and stole a number of hand tools and power tools. Police enquiries are ongoing.

At about 2am on Saturday, March 5, unknown persons have thrown objects from the bridge at the Rosewell end of the Bonnyrigg distributor road (B6392) causing damage to a moving vehicle. Police enquiries are ongoing.

At 10:30am on Saturday, March 5, the owner of a grey BMW 4 series discovered that the rear window of the car had been damaged whilst parked on Almond Crescent, Bonnyrigg by unknown persons. Police enquiries are ongoing.