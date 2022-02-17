Midlothian Crimebeat February 7-13

Stock photo by John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, February 7, at Woodburn Drive, Dalkeith a 21 year old man was cautioned and charged in connection with driving a motor vehicle without a valid policy of insurance. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, February 9, at Whitecraig Road, Dalkeith a 35 year old man was cautioned and charged in connection with driving a motor vehicle without a valid policy of insurance. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, February 10, a motorbike was observed in the vicinity of Tesco Hardengreen, where the rider and passenger were not wearing helmets. The rider who failed to stop when requested by police was subsequently traced and the bike found to have been stolen. A 20 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with theft motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving,no licence and no insurance. He was released to appear at court at a later date.

A 38 year old woman was issued with a recorded police warning following a shoplifting incident that took place on Friday, February 11 at Morrison’s, Eskbank Road.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, February 8 in Darcy Road, Mayfield, officers stopped a 27 year old man driving without a valid driver licence or valid insurance. The vehicle was seized and a report was sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, February 9, officers executed a search warrant at a property in the Old School Crescent area of Mayfield. A 59 year old man was found to be in possession of herbal matter as well as stolen property. He was charged in connection with the incident.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, February 7 at an address in Bonnyrigg, a bike shed was broken into and two high value bikes were stolen. Police enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

On Saturday, February 12 in Penicuik a man and a woman were cautioned and charged with numerous misuse of drug offences after police discovered a cannabis cultivation within a property.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL: