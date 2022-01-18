Midlothian Crimebeat January 10-16

Stock photo.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, January 11, a woman stole goods from a store on Woodburn Avenue. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, January 13, a vehicle collided with a fence on Woodburn Street causing damage. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, January 13, a shed on James Lean Avenue had been found to be broken into and various items stolen from within. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, January 14, a grey Mercedes was stolen from an address on Muirpark. Police soon traced the vehicle and it was recovered. Enquiries are ongoing to trace person(s) responsible.

On Saturday, January 15, a man was observed on Musselburgh Road acting in a suspicious manner. Police searched the man under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a small quantity of green herbal matter was recovered. The man was issued with a recorded police warning.

In the early hours of Saturday, January 15, two men and a woman were issued recorded police warnings on Salters Road for drinking alcohol in a public place.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Friday, January 14, police observed a driver on Murderdean Road, Newtongrange to be using their mobile phone whilst driving and carelessly using the road. A 33 year old man was charged with careless driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Thursday, January 13, following a disturbance on Gore Avenue, police attended and a man was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, January 12, a vehicle was observed in Polton Street to be driving erratically. Police attended and arrested and charged a 31 year old woman in connection with various driving offences. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 13, a vehicle collided into parked cars on Polton Avenue. Police enquiries are ongoing.

LOANHEAD:

Whilst on mobile patrol in the Straiton Mains area, police observed men acting suspiciously, loitering in the area, who appeared under the influence. They were detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act and searched. A small quantity of green herbal matter was recovered. One man was issued a recorded police warning.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, January 11, a grey Audi A3 was discovered stolen from Ewing Street. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, January 13, a vehicle was observed by police driving erratically in Edinburgh Road and stopped. A 28 year old man was found to be driving under the influence as well as committing various other driving offences. He was arrested and conveyed to custody. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, January 15, whilst on mobile patrol police observed persons within a vehicle on the A702 suspected to be under the influence. They were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Two men were subsequently issued with recorded police warnings and a woman was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.