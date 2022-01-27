Midlothian Crimebeat January 17-23

Stock photo by John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, January 17, police observed a vehicle driving on the A6101 with no valid insurance policy in place. A woman was charged with the relevant offence.

On Tuesday, January 18, police were called to a premises on Eskdaill Court following a disturbance. A man was traced and identified as responsible, he was then issued a recorded police warning for using threatening and abusive behaviour.

On Wednesday, January 19, a property on Whitehill Drive was vandalised by having windows smashed. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Wednesday, January 19, officers on patrol were verbally abused by youths in the Dalkeith area. Enquiries to trace the youths are ongoing.

On Friday, January 21, a man acted in a way that caused fear and alarm in an incident on Woodburn Avenue. Police attended and charged the 54 year old man with using threatening and abusive behaviour.

On Sunday, January 23, police observed a vehicle on Ironmills Road, the driver of which smelt strongly of cannabis. He was detained under the Misuse of Drugs act and green herbal matter was recovered. The 19 year old man was issued with a recorded police warning.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, January 18, police were called to Old School Crescent in response to a woman causing a disturbance. The woman was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, January 21, a shed on Fifth Street, Newtongrange was found to have been broken into. Three bikes were stolen including a Giant Trance 2 in chrome and bronze, Giant XTC in silver, and another Giant XTC in royal blue. Enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

In the early hours of Saturday, January 22, an address in Witholm was broken into by unknown person(s), police enquiries are ongoing.

On Sunday, January 23, two quad bikes were stolen from Wester Middleton Farm, both Suzuki King 500 model, one black and one red. Police enquiries are ongoing

BONNYRIGG:

At around 6.40pm on Tuesday, January 18, Officers attended Rosewell Road in response to a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths, some of whom were reported to be in possession of weapons. A 16-year-old male youth was traced and charged in connection with possession of a bladed article, and a 14 year old male youth was charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon. Further enquiries are ongoing to trace others involved. A 14-year-old male youth was also charged in connection with a separate assault during the incident, no serious injuries were sustained. Following the incident, Midlothian Community Action Team officers and Community Officers have been carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area and engaging with youths in the area.

PENICUIK: