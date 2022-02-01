Midlothian Crimebeat January 24-30

Stock photo by John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, January 25, police attended Shadepark Gardens due to reports of a suspicious man a vehicle. The man was found to be under the influence and conveyed to custody. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, January 27, police attended a property on Claybarns due to suspect(s) attempting to gain entry to a garage. The suspect(s) made off from the area and police enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, January 24, police were called to Ninth Street, Newtongrange in response to a suspect man trying to gain access to a shed. The man made off from the area with no trace. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Monday, January 24, police observed a man on Suttieslea Road, Newtongrange who became aggressive and non-compliant. The 38 year old man was arrested and conveyed to custody. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, January 24, police were called to Mayfield Place due to a report of assault. No serious injuries were established. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, January 28, Police were called to The Crescent, Gowkshill in relation to an assault. Officers traced the woman responsible. She was charged with a minor assault and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, January 24, youths were observed damaging a door on Eskdale Drive. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Monday, January 24, a man was searched on Dobbies Road due to being suspected of carrying a bladed article. A small Stanley knife was recovered and the 24 year old man was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, January 26, police were called to King George V Park in response to a fire. The fire was contained by emergency services although damage was caused. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, January 28, police were called to Argyll Place, Bonnyrigg in relation to a disturbance. Officers attended and traced an intoxicated 16 year old male causing a disturbance. The teenager failed to desist with his behaviour and was arrested and charged in connection with using threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody and released when he was sober. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, January 24, police were made aware of a person(s) attending an address in Eskvale Drive causing a disturbance and vandalising a window. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Tuesday, January 25, police on mobile patrol observed a 32 year old man driving in Cuiken Terrace. When stopped the man was found to be driving under the influence and was arrested, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL: