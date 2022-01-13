Midlothian Crimebeat January 3-9

John Devlin. Stock shot of Police Scotland car.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, January 3, a vehicle was observed by police which held no valid MOT. The male driver of the vehicle was issued with a road traffic fine.

On Tuesday, January 4, two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on Sheriffhall Roundabout. No serious injuries sustained. One driver was charged with careless driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, January 7, a vehicle was observed by police driving on Dalhousie Road. The male driver was found to be driving with no valid insurance police in place. The man was then charged with the relevant offences.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, January 7, a vehicle parked on the A68 was found to have been broken into and various items stolen from within. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Sunday, January 9, a man was observed by police to be acting suspiciously on Hunterfield Road. The man was found to be in possession of a controlled drug, he was cautioned and charged with Misuse of Drugs offences.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, January 4, a young woman was assaulted near Hawthornden Gardens. No serious injuries were sustained. An enquiry is ongoing.

On Wednesday, January 5, a minor disturbance between two women, aged 53 and 63, was reported to have happened on Polton Road. Police attended and issued a recorded police warning to both women.

On Thursday, January 6, two vehicles collided on Rosewell Road. No serious injuries were sustained. Police attended and charged one driver with careless driving. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Thursday, January 6, police observed a vehicle driving on Straiton Mains. The 19 year old male driver was a provisional license holder and did not have L plates on display. The vehicle was also not insured. The teenager will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, January 7, a 29 year old woman was detained for shoplifting on Straiton Mains. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, January 8, a black Kavasacki quad bike was stolen from Pentland Road. Enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

Between midnight and 5.30am, Friday, January 7, a shed was broken into on Mauricewood Avenue and two bicycles were stolen. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, January 7, police were called to Vorlich Cresecent due to reports of an assault. No serious injuries were established. One 21 year old man was arrested and conveyed to custody, he has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, January 9, police observed a vehicle driving erratically on Windsor Drive. The 22 year old male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was therefore arrested and conveyed to custody. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

BILSTON: