Midlothian Crimebeat January 31 - February 6

stock photo

DALKEITH:

On Monday, January 31, officers whilst carrying out mobile patrols stopped a vehicle in Redcroft Road, Danderhall due to the manner of driving. The 46 year old male driver who was found to be driving without a valid driving licence or valid insurance, and was charged in connection with the incident and his vehicle was seized.

On Monday, January 31, officers stopped a vehicle after it almost collided with a heavy goods vehicle at Sheriffhall Roundabout. The 52 year old driver was found to be the holder of a provisional driving licence. He was subsequently charged in connection with several Road Traffic offences, including careless driving and the vehicle was seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

Sometime between January 24 and 31, a garage at Bogwood Court, Mayfield was broken into and a quantity of bicycles stolen from within. Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV to come forward and assist them with their enquiries. Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2231 of 31st January 2022. Alternatively, anyone wishing to report their information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On Wednesday, January 26, a 22 year old man was charged in connection with a number of break-ins, attempted break-ins and thefts in the Newtongrange area that took place between January 14 and 21. The man was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, February 1, a 25 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a police officer. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, February 1, a 20 year old man was arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed at an address in Penicuik. A number of stolen items were recovered within the property amounting to around £6000 in worth. A large quantity of drugs were also seized.