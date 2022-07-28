Midlothian Crimebeat July 18-24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DALKEITH: On Friday, July 22, a 35 year old man was charged in connection with dangerous driving after failing to observe height restrictions and colliding with a low bridge in the Danderhall area.

On Friday, July 22, a 26 year male driver was charged in connection with dangerous driving following a road traffic collision on London Road, Dalkeith.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD: A 45 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with various offences including theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle in Mayfield on Thursday, July 21. The man was held in custody to appear at court.

GOREBRIDGE: Sometime overnight July 17/18 a Ford C-Max parked on Birkenside Road was damaged. Police enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime overnight July 18/19 a silver Kia Ceed parked on Swan Crescent was damaged. Police enquiries are ongoing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​