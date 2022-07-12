Midlothian Crimebeat July 4 - 10

DALKEITH:

A 66 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol following a road traffic collision on Monday, July 4 in the Newbattle Road area of Dalkeith. The man was released to appear at court at a later date.

A 32 year old man was arrested and charged following reports of shoplifting, shouting and swearing and being in possession of an offensive weapon in Dalkeith Town Centre on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th July. The man was released to appear at court at a later date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 11.45am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 5, a report was received of an electric scooter, described as a black Thorpe with red markings having been stolen from an address in Allan Terrace, Dalkeith. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

A 48 year old man was arrested and charged after being found in possession of a bladed article in Salters Road, Dalkeith on Tuesday, July 5.

Between 7.30pm and 8.10pm on Wednesday, July 6, damage was caused to a communal door at a property in Eskdaill Street, Dalkeith. Enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

Stock photo.

At around 4.45am on Monday, July 4, a grey Nissan Qashqai parked on Darcy Road, Mayfield was scratched and damaged by a person described as wearing dark clothing. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Monday, July 4, a 41 year old man was observed by police in Eskview Road, Mayfield where he was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with breaching bail conditions to be within his home address between set times.

Between midnight and midday on Tuesday, July 5, a window at a property in Darcy Road, Mayfield was damaged. Enquiries are ongoing.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 5, a window was damaged at a property in Newbattle Road, Newtongrange

GOREBRIDGE:

At 2.10pm on Wednesday, July 6, a theft of fuel was reported at a garage at Newtonloan, Gorebridge. Enquiries are ongoing.