Midlothian Crimebeat June 20-26

On Monday, June 20, a 35 year old man was cautioned and charged in connection with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance on Salters Road, Dalkeith. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, June 22, on the A68 between the vicinity of Dalkeith and Pathhead. Officers intercepted a vehicle which had been involved in a theft from a construction site. A 32 year old man was traced and charged in connection with theft and various road traffic offences. Enquiries are ongoing to trace a second suspect.

On Friday, June 24, a 57 year old man was arrested in connection with driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol on the A68. Enquiries continue and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Friday, June 24, a 24 year old man was observed driving erratically on Main Street, Newtongrange. Through a subsequent enquiry, officers traced and identified the man in question, who appeared in an intoxicated state. He was arrested after refusing to provide a specimen of breath. He was subsequently released to appear at court at a later date.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, June 21, officers observed a man riding an off-road bike on a footpath in close proximity to Lady Brae, Gorebridge. The 21 year old man was traced and charged in connection with driving elsewhere other than a road, having no insurance and driving without a licence. The bike was also seized.

BONNYRIGG:

Sometime overnight June 20/21, a property was entered at Rosewell Road, Bonnyrigg and a red Vauxhall Astra was stolen from outside. Police enquiries are ongoing.

At about 2:30pm on Friday, June 24, at High Street, Bonnyrigg, four male youths are reported to have entered a store and stolen alcohol. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, June 24 a male youth was reported to be in possession of a bladed article in High Street, Bonnyrigg. The youth was subsequently traced by police and also found to be carrying other weapons. The youth was taken into custody and cautioned and charged. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 11pm on Saturday, June 25, at Polton Court, Bonnyrigg, a female driver failed a road side breath test. The woman was conveyed to police custody where she failed the station procedure. The woman was then charged in connection with driving whilst under the influence. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At around 3am on Sunday, June 26, an attempt was made to break into premises at King George V Park, Bonnyrigg. Police enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

At 11pm on Friday, June 24, a report was received of a man having vandalised a window of business premises at John Street, Penicuik. Police enquiries are ongoing.

Police Scotland will be hosting a live Police Officer recruitment event aimed at European nationals across Scotland. This event will give attendees a fantastic opportunity to hear from serving officers and their experiences as a Police Officers in Scotland.

The event will be on Thursday, June 30 – 6.30pm – 8.30pm, held on Microsoft Teams.