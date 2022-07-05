Midlothian Crimebeat June 27 -July 3

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, June 29 a report was received of two men having entered Tesco, Hardengreen, Dalkeith, and stealing a quantity of goods. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

In the early hours of Thursday, June 30 a man attempted to break into a shop in Newmills Road, Dalkeith. He was traced by police a short time later whereby he was arrested and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On the afternoon of Friday, July 1 police attended a report of a road traffic collision at Edmonstone Road, Danderhall, where the driver of one of the vehicles subsequently drove off. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, June 30 police attended a report of a female who was under the influence causing a disturbance on Bogwood Road, Mayfield. Officers attended and traced a 15 year old girl who was abusive towards police and attempted to assault them. She was subsequently arrested and conveyed home. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

Between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on Friday, July 1 a black and red Sinnis Akuma motorbike was stolen from Campwood View, Mayfield. Enquiries are ongoing.

BONNYRIGG/ ROSEWELL:

On Tuesday, June 28, officers stopped a vehicle being driven with no insurance on the A6094 near Rosewell. The vehicle was uplifted and driver reported in connection with driving with no insurance and no valid MOT.

On Thursday, June 30, police were contacted following a report of a bus having been damaged in Rosewell. A 15 year old boy was charged in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Youth Justice officer.

PENICUIK:

In the early hours of Thursday, June 30, two large hay bales were stolen from premises in Eastfield Farm Road, Penicuik. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the persons involved.