Midlothian Crimebeat June 6-12

DALKEITH:

On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, a man described as white, mid to late teens, wearing a balaclava was observed in Thornyhall attempting to steal a motorbike. On being disturbed he ran off. Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, however failed to trace the man. The bike, which was found to have previously been stolen from outwith the area, was seized. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, June 9, officers stopped a 25 year old man on Dalkeith High Street due to a smell of cannabis. The man was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and issued with a recorded police warning.

On Thursday, June 9, officers executed a warrant at an address in Danderhall where they seized a quantity of cannabis. A 24 year old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

Sometime between 3.30pm and 7pm on Thursday, June 9, a white Kia Rio motor vehicle parked on Newton Church Road, Danderhall was entered and items were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

A 25 year old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant on Saturday, June 11 in the Newtongrange area. A 20 year old man was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident, during which time two officers were assaulted. Both men were detained in custody to appear at court.

GOREBRIDGE: