Midlothian Crimebeat March 28 - April 3
Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for March 28 – April 3, as reported by Police Scotland.
DALKEITH:
At around 8am on Monday, March 28, the window of a property at Woodburn Road was damaged by unknown means. Enquiries are ongoing.
At 7am on Tuesday, March 29, it was reported that a group of youths had vandalised the astro pitch at Edmonstone Road, Danderhall Primary School. Enquiries are ongoing.
On Tuesday, March 29, it was reported that a woman had been shoplifting from a commercial premises in Dalkeith. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Wednesday, March 30, it was reported that a man had been shoplifting from a commercial premises in Dalkeith. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Friday, April 1, officers observed a woman driving erratically on the A7 at Dalkeith. After stopping the vehicle the driver failed a roadside breath test and was cautioned and charged in connection with various Road Traffic offences.
At around 6pm On Sunday, April 3, a man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on High Street, Dalkeith. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
At 8pm on Sunday, April 3, a man was within Ironmills Park, Dalkeith when he was assaulted by an unknown man. Enquiries are ongoing.
NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:
On Monday, March 28, a vandalism was reported at Stone Place, Mayfield. Enquiries are ongoing.
On Monday, March 28, a man was arrested in connection with being in possession of an offensive weapon at Bogwood Court, Mayfield. A report was submitted to the Juvenile Liaison Officer.
At 9pm on Monday, March 28, a property at Fifth Street, Newtongrange was vandalised. Enquiries are ongoing.
GOREBRIDGE:
At 4pm on Monday, March 28, a disturbance occurred on Lady Brae, Gorebridge. A woman has been charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
At 7pm Saturday, April 2, police officers on patrol notified that there was a fire in the woodland area behind St Andrews Primary School, Gorebridge. They attended and dully extinguished the fire which looked to be a deliberate act. Enquiries are still ongoing to trace three youths seen running from the locus.