Midlothian Crimebeat March 28 - April 3

DALKEITH:

At around 8am on Monday, March 28, the window of a property at Woodburn Road was damaged by unknown means. Enquiries are ongoing.

At 7am on Tuesday, March 29, it was reported that a group of youths had vandalised the astro pitch at Edmonstone Road, Danderhall Primary School. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Tuesday, March 29, it was reported that a woman had been shoplifting from a commercial premises in Dalkeith. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, March 30, it was reported that a man had been shoplifting from a commercial premises in Dalkeith. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, April 1, officers observed a woman driving erratically on the A7 at Dalkeith. After stopping the vehicle the driver failed a roadside breath test and was cautioned and charged in connection with various Road Traffic offences.

At around 6pm On Sunday, April 3, a man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on High Street, Dalkeith. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 8pm on Sunday, April 3, a man was within Ironmills Park, Dalkeith when he was assaulted by an unknown man. Enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, March 28, a vandalism was reported at Stone Place, Mayfield. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Monday, March 28, a man was arrested in connection with being in possession of an offensive weapon at Bogwood Court, Mayfield. A report was submitted to the Juvenile Liaison Officer.

At 9pm on Monday, March 28, a property at Fifth Street, Newtongrange was vandalised. Enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

At 4pm on Monday, March 28, a disturbance occurred on Lady Brae, Gorebridge. A woman has been charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.