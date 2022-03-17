Midlothian Crimebeat March 7-13

Stock photo by John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

On the morning of Wednesday, March 9, a mountain bike was stolen from Dalkeith high School campus. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

On Sunday, March 13, a woman was observed by officers exiting a public house in the Woodburn area of Dalkeith and causing a public disturbance. She was subsequently issued with a Recorded Police Warning and moved on from the area.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, March 8, a 20 year old man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis in the Easthouses area. The cannabis was seized and the man was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, March 7, a 58 year old man was charged in connection with taxi fraud after failing to pay for a taxi fare in Gorebridge. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

Overnight March 8/9 a red Honda 420 Quad bike and a red Honda 500 Quad bike were stolen from a shed at a farm located in the Silverburn area, near to the A702. The Honda 420 was subsequently traced by police. Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the outstanding vehicle.

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, March 9, between 9:20pm and midnight, at Campview Road, Bonnyrigg, a garden shed was broken into and numerous items taken. Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding any of these crimes can contact police immediately on 101.