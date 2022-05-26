Midlothian Crimebeat May 16-22

DALKEITH:

Around midnight on Friday, May 20, premises at Leighton Crescent, Easthouses were broken into and items stolen, including a black Mitsubishi Outlander, which was parked outside. The vehicle was subsequently recovered locally. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, May 21, police received a report of a theft of fuel from a garage at Easthouses. At the time of the incident the vehicle was displaying two different registration plates.

Stock photo.

A 36 year old male driver was arrested and charged after failing a roadside breath test in Newmills Road, Dalkeith on Sunday, May 22. He was subsequently released to appear at court at a later date.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, May 16, police stopped a driver of a vehicle on Hunterfield Terrace, Gorebridge who was driving without a valid policy of insurance. The vehicle was subsequently seized.

Around 11.25pm on Friday, May 20, a man threw a pot at the Gorebridge Beacon on Hunterfield Road, causing it to smash. Enquiries are ongoing.

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, May 18, at Sherwood Drive, Bonnyrigg, a man was seen with an imitation firearm in a public place. He was arrested and charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

National firearms surrender campaign gives the opportunity to hand in unwanted or illegal firearms and ammunition across Scotland. You can hand in firearms anonymously, without prosecution until Sunday, May 29.