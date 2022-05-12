Midlothian Crimebeat May 2-8

DALKEITH:
Between 3pm and 6.45pm on Monday, May 2, a window of a property in Kaimes View, Danderhall was damaged after a stone was thrown at it. Sometime between April 29 and May 3, the surface of the play park at Waterfall Park was set on fire, causing damage. Between May 3 and 5, a shed at a property in Woodburn Road was forced open and a lawnmower and clothing were stolen.
NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:
Sometime between May 3 and 6, church premises at Stone Place was damaged. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. Between midday on Wednesday, May 4 and 1pm on Thursday May 5, a window at a property in St Lukes Way was smashed.
GOREBRIDGE:
Between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, May 5, a window at a property in Parrotlane was damaged after concrete was thrown at it.