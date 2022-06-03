Midlothian Crimebeat May 23-29

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, May 24, police received a report of a theft shoplifting from a supermarket in Jarnac Court, Dalkeith. A 47 year old man and a 31 year old woman were subsequently traced and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock photo.

On Monday, May 23, Community Officers conducted speed checks on Bogwood Road, Mayfield. A 21 year old man was charged in connection with speeding and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, May 25, a 25 year old man was found to be driving a motor vehicle without a valid policy of insurance in Newbattle Road, Newtongrange. The man was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, May 26, on Willow Road, Mayfield, a 17 year old man was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and issued with a recorded police warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, May 24, on Barleyknowe Road, Gorebridge, a driver was observed driving in an anti-social manner and subsequently issued with an anti-social behaviour order notice.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, May 23, at Lorne Grove, Loanhead, a woman was reported to have assaulted another person whilst in possession of an offensive weapon. She was arrested and charged.