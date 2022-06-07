Midlothian Crimebeat May 30- June 5

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, June 1, a 45 year old male driver was charged in connection with careless driving following a road traffic collision on the A68 Dalkeith. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, June 3, a 41 year old man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol in Kippielaw Road, Dalkeith. He was conveyed to police custody and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, June 2, on Suttieslea Road, Newtongrange, Police observed a 19 year old male driving without a seat belt. Officers subsequently stopped the vehicle where they also found a small amount of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, June 2, whilst on Bogwood Road, Mayfield, a 42 year old man was found to be driving without an MOT. He was charged in connection with the incident and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, June 2, at Burnbrae Primary School, Bonnyrigg, two youths were observed vandalising equipment within the school grounds with a hammer.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

Three youths were charged and a report submitted to the youth justice officer after it was reported they entered business premises in Rosewell on Sunday, May 30 and made racist remarks to staff.