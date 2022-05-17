Midlothian Crimebeat May 9-15

DALKEITH: On Monday, May 9, police were requested to attend South Street Dalkeith following a Road Traffic Collision involving one vehicle. The male driver was subsequently arrested in connection with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He was also charged in connection with driving without a valid driving licence.

On Wednesday, May 11, a man was issued with a recorded police warning after being found in possession of a small amount of cannabis in Shadepark Gardens, Dalkeith.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD: On the evening of Thursday, May 12, officers stopped a vehicle in Galadale, Newtongrange and noted a smell of cannabis. The 25 year old female passenger was found to be in possession of cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.

On Friday, May 13, a 19 year old man was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis in Stone Avenue, Mayfield, he was issued with a recorded police warning.

GOREBRIDGE: On Tuesday, May 10, police stopped a man on Stobhill Road, Gorebridge who was driving without a valid policy of insurance. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.