Midlothian Crimebeat September 12-20
Here is your latest round-up of crime in Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland.
DALKEITH: On September 20 and September 21, two separate fuel thefts were reported at a garage at Fordel Road, Dalkeith. Enquiries are ongoing.
On Wednesday, September 21, a black Honda motorbike previously reported stolen from outwith the local area was recovered near to the Whitehill area of Dalkeith.
NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD: Between 8am and 2pm on Wednesday, September 21, a Kia Sportage parked on Park Road, Newtongrange was struck by another vehicle, which failed to stop. Enquiries are ongoing.
On Wednesday, September 21, a warrant was executed by funded Midlothian Community Action Team officers at an address in Mayfield where drugs were found.
At around 11pm on Saturday, September 24, officers on patrol observed a man acting suspiciously within a vehicle near to Newbattle Road in Newtongrange. As officers went to stop the vehicle, which was subsequently found to be stolen, the man ran off.
GOREBRIDGE: Between 7.35 pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 20, a blue Ford Fiesta parked within a car park at Hunterfield Road was struck by another vehicle, which subsequently drove off. Enquiries are ongoing.
BONNYRIGG: On Monday, September 12, a driver was charged in connection with careless driving following a road traffic collision on the A6094 at Rosewell. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. At 1.25am on Tuesday, September 13, business premises in High Street Bonnyrigg were broken into and items stolen from within.
LOANHEAD: At 1.25am on Tuesday, September 13, business premises in Clerk Street, Loanhead were broken into and goods stolen from within.
On Thursday, September 15, officers stopped a vehicle being driven on the A701 near Loanhead. The driver, who was subsequently arrested in connection with driving under the influence of cannabis, was also found to be in possession of Class B Drugs.
On Saturday, September 17, a report was received of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner causing a cyclist to nearly fall off their bike. The driver of the vehicle was traced in connection with the incident and issued with a conditional offer.