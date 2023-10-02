It comes days after a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a property.

A Midlothian man has appeared in court in connection with alleged vehicle thefts and a firearms offence following an incident in Musselburgh last week.

Craig Campbell, 29, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday and faced a total of 15 allegations including charges under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the Firearms Act 1968. Campbell, from Bonnyrigg, is also accused of one allegation of attempted housebreaking with intent to steal, one charge of theft of a motor vehicle and one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The accused man made no plea during the petition hearing and he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear back at the Capital court within the next eight days. The court appearance comes just four days after a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a property in Bonnyrigg and then allegedly involved in a road crash in Musselburgh at around 5.55am on Monday, September 25.

