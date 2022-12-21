A pensioner who preyed on vulnerable teenagers with former Bay City Rollers manager Tam Paton has been jailed for multiple sexual offences spanning the course of 56 years.

John Wilson, 81, of Midlothian, was found guilty of groping and harassing two schoolgirls as well as sexually assaulting three teenage boys.

A further two victims were adults when they were attacked by Wilson while visiting his house. He raped one vulnerable man while his victim was asleep.

Wilson was convicted of charges covering six decades, from 1963 until 2019.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday (December 21), he was jailed for 12 years and nine months.

He was also given a three-year extended sentence during which he will be closely supervised.

His name was added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Wilson was a known associate of Paton, now deceased.

The jury heard from two victims who – as teenage boys – were given alcohol and drugs at Paton’s home near Edinburgh until they were incapacitated.

One described how both Wilson and Paton then went on to sexually assault him at the property when he was 16.

Another victim explained how, as a 15-year-old, he was left lapsing in and out of consciousness after becoming intoxicated.

He was then put in the boot of a car and driven back to the children’s home where he lived. There he was sexually assaulted by Wilson and an unidentified man.

The victim, now in his 50s, told police how he sat in the shower and cried the morning afterwards.

Scotland’s procurator fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Fraser Gibson, welcomed today’s sentence.

Mr Gibson, of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “John Wilson’s abuse of vulnerable victims was abhorrent.

“He preyed on individuals who were vulnerable because they were much younger and because they had been plied with alcohol or drugs.

“His victims have shown great courage and resilience in holding this man accountable for his crimes.

“Today’s sentence should provide reassurance that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we would urge all victims of similar offending to come forward.

“The prosecutors at COPFS will rigorously pursue all reports they receive, no matter how long ago the offending occurred.”