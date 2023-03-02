Police are seeking a driver after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in a Midlothian road. The pedestrian, a woman, was rushed to hospital after the crash near Bayne’s Bakers in High Street, Bonnyrigg, at around 1pm on Monday, February 27. The driver of the van left the scene after the collision, police said.

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also seeking CCTV and dashcam footage taken from the area around the time of the crash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a van and a pedestrian on High Street, Bonnyrigg, around 1pm on Monday, 27 February, 2023.

"The female pedestrian attended at hospital for treatment. The van left the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1683 of 27 February, 2023.”