Midlothian police deploy helicopter in hunt for rogue motorcyclist

It is understood that the aircraft used its thermal imaging camera to track the fleeing rider near Dalkeith.

He was later arrested in connection with various road traffic offences.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Police Scotland Air Unit said: “Police helicopter assisted [Road Policing Scotland] and [Lothians and Scottish Borders Police] during a pursuit involving a motorbike near Dalkeith earlier today.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.