Midlothian police deploy helicopter in hunt for rogue motorcyclist
A police helicopter helped hunt down a motorcyclist during a high-speed chase in Midlothian on Thursday.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 7:50 am
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 7:51 am
It is understood that the aircraft used its thermal imaging camera to track the fleeing rider near Dalkeith.
He was later arrested in connection with various road traffic offences.
In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Police Scotland Air Unit said: “Police helicopter assisted [Road Policing Scotland] and [Lothians and Scottish Borders Police] during a pursuit involving a motorbike near Dalkeith earlier today.”