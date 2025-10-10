Midlothian Crime: Bonnyrigg Police raid recovers stolen vehicles and class A drugs worth £230k
Police swooped on a business unit within Sherwood Industrial Estate in Bonnyrigg on Thursday, with officers acting under a warrant. After searching more than 100 containers, officers recovered four stolen cars, 14 stolen motorbikes and four stolen quadbikes.
Subsequent enquiries have established the vehicles were stolen from across the Midlothian area and Edinburgh.
The operation also saw class A drugs worth almost a quarter of a million pounds being recovered from the premises. The operation also resulted in quantities of cocaine and herbal cannabis being seized. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than £230,000. Enquiries are ongoing.