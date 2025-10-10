Police in Midlothian have recovered 23 stolen vehicles and seized class A drugs following operations in Bonnyrigg.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police swooped on a business unit within Sherwood Industrial Estate in Bonnyrigg on Thursday, with officers acting under a warrant. After searching more than 100 containers, officers recovered four stolen cars, 14 stolen motorbikes and four stolen quadbikes.

Subsequent enquiries have established the vehicles were stolen from across the Midlothian area and Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation also saw class A drugs worth almost a quarter of a million pounds being recovered from the premises. The operation also resulted in quantities of cocaine and herbal cannabis being seized. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than £230,000. Enquiries are ongoing.