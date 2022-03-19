The male robber targeted the Key Store in Newtongrange’s Hamilton Crescent on Friday afternoon, threatening the shop’s worker and and demanding money.

The suspect eventually made off with the money and headed in the direction of nearby Anderson Avenue after the incident, which took place at around 2.50pm

The man is described as white, around 25 years of age, 5ft 6” to 5ft 8” in height and of slim build with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit with a black hooded top underneath. He was also wearing a black balaclava and distinctive blue and white Nike trainers.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson said: “Fortunately the 41-year-old shop worker was uninjured, however he is badly shaken as a result of this robbery.

"Officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries and are currently checking through CCTV footage to gather more information.”

She added: “We would appreciate any assistance from the public in relation to this crime. If you were in the area around the time of the robbery and witnessed anything suspicious or recognise the description of the man responsible, please get in touch. Anyone with personal footage that may help this investigation is asked to contact us too.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote incident number 2033 of 18 March.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

