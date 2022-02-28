Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The raid came as total drugs offences in area climbed 117 per cent in the last three months of 2021.

Details of the police raid was given to members of the Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh local area committee by community liaison sergeant Iain Wells, who confirmed the raid had taken place in the town.

Police have uncovered millions of illegal tablets at a drugs "factory" in West Lothian

The raid happened at Albyn Industrial Estate on December 21, recovering items used to produce vast quantities of Etizolam commonly referred to as ‘street valium’.

The quarterly report covering up to 31 December said: “One of the biggest drugs factories in Scotland was recovered in the West Lothian area, which was capable of producing millions of illegal tablets every day.

“This was a significant recovery and will undoubtedly prevent further illicit tablets reaching vulnerable people. In addition, a firearm was also recovered which indicates the violence and threats often used in this type of criminality and serious organised crime. Three persons have been charged in relation to this operation.”

The report added: “On the back of intelligence focusing on a group, specialist officers executed several warrants resulting in the seizure of £110,000 of drugs and £140,000 in cash, with several persons charged with multiple drugs offences.”

Sergeant Wells told the meeting: “The factory was capable of producing millions of tablets per day so you are talking millions and millions per week. The recovery of the firearm goes to show the type of people we are dealing with in relation to serious organised crime.”

He added: “This was a really good piece of work, led by a national unit but that comes from local intelligence as well. I keep saying this, but if anyone has any formation at all, phone 101 we’ll take that on board or do it anonymously through Crimestoppers because that gets fed into our systems and we can then assess what the intelligence is.”

Seized cash usually forms part of criminal cases and further investigation under Proceeds of Crime legislation to disrupt organised crime. If applicable, police will disclose information with registered social landlords in relation to enforcement action at their properties to enable follow up in relation to breaches of tenancies.

Councillor Diane Calder pointed to the quarterly figures showing drugs supply offence up 117 per cent from six in the same period in 2020 to 13 last year.

She said: “That fits with the inquiries I’m getting.”

Councillor Calder told the meeting she received reports of regular arrivals by the same cars carrying the same people at regular times at certain addresses. She has told constituents to contact the police, but many are frightened of being identified by the criminals.

“ How much information is feeding back to you?” she asked.

Sgt Wells pointed out that Crimestoppers was a charity, which passed on information supplied anonymously by the public for assessment by police.

