A body has been found in the search for a young Bathgate man who was reported missing yesterday.

Police made the discovery in woodland in the town at around 9am today. Friends had been appealing on social media after 20-year-old Jamie Aitchison vanished on Tuesday, having last been seen at 6pm leaving a friend’s house next to the Regal in Bathgate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9am on Wednesday, December 28, police were called to a wooded area near to Torphichen Road, Bathgate. Officers attended and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”